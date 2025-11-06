The Real Reason Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s Marriage Ended in Divorce Will SHOCK You!

The actors of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, have decided to end their marriage, bringing to an end a love story that began on the sets of the serial and grew into one of the most treasured love stories of Indian TV. The two, who married in 2021, filed for divorce after months of hushed speculation about their personal lives.

News18 Showsha reports that the separation did not happen overnight; the two have been staying separately for some time, and the legal procedure to end the marriage has already begun. Neither Neil nor Aishwarya has talked about the reason publicly, so the only sure thing is that the two are proceeding ahead as separate individuals.

Their love story started when they played co-stars on screen, with Neil playing the role of Virat and Aishwarya as Pakhi. The friendship soon turned into romance, and the much-celebrated wedding in 2021 made them an instant favorite couple. For years, the couple appeared in other shows such as Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17, supporting each other through personal and professional scrutiny. Their understated yet peaceful equation clicked strongly with viewers and made them one of the most loved couples on television.

However, since the past few months, there was a change seen by followers. The joint social media posts ended, and the couple’s public outings became rare. Aishwarya continued posting online, celebrating festivals with her family, but Neil’s Instagram went quiet post-mid-September. In June, responding to the rumors for the first time, Aishwarya asked for respect to her privacy indirectly, adding that silence only doesn’t mean weakness.

With the divorce now common knowledge, speculation gives way to reality. Neither has indicated they will issue any statement, and both appear anxious to retreat from the spotlight to return to their private lives. It also represents, for fans, the end of a chapter once celebrated for love, partnership, and camaraderie; it is one that has finally given way to memories of a relationship that captivated the television world.