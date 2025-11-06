From Royalty to Reality: Meghan Markle’s Hollywood Return in Close Personal Friends

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly returning to acting after an eight-year hiatus, marking her first on-screen appearance since leaving the hit legal drama Suits in 2017. According to reports, Meghan was recently spotted filming in Pasadena, California, on November 5, for a cameo in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming comedy Close Personal Friends.

The star-studded film features Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding, with Meghan, 44, playing herself in what insiders describe as a “gentle re-entry” into Hollywood. The film’s story follows an ordinary couple who encounter a famous pair while vacationing in Santa Barbara — a storyline that subtly mirrors Meghan and Prince Harry’s own transition to Montecito after stepping down from royal duties in 2020.

A studio source told India Today, “This is a massive moment for Meghan and signifies a return to doing what she truly loves. She’s been flooded with offers, but this one felt right. It’s her way of dipping her toe back in and seeing how it feels to be on set again. Everyone involved is thrilled, and her appearance has been kept tightly under wraps.”

Reportedly, Prince Harry is fully supportive of his wife’s decision, encouraging her to pursue what brings her happiness. “He wants Meghan to do whatever makes her feel fulfilled,” the source added.

Since relocating to California, Meghan and Harry have focused on their production company, Archewell, and various philanthropic and creative ventures. Meghan’s return to acting is being seen as a natural next step in her evolving creative journey — one that merges her storytelling talent with her established influence in global media.

Her cameo in Close Personal Friends marks a symbolic and exciting new chapter for the Duchess in Hollywood.