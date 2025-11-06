Bigg Boss 19 Promo: Amaal Mallik’s EPIC Comeback After Tanya Mittal Says ‘We’re Done’ – You Won’t Believe What He Said

The latest Bigg Boss 19 promo hints at rising tensions between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal, whose once-strong friendship now seems to be falling apart. The video opens with Amaal attempting to mend things after their explosive clash during the Search Engine Task, but Tanya appears unwilling to reconcile. “Sunna meri baat. Aakhri baar baat karna hain toh aakhri baar baat karle. Kuch puchna chahta hu,” Amaal pleads, trying to explain his side.

However, Tanya firmly shuts him down, saying, “I don’t want to talk to you, Amaal.” Despite Amaal’s efforts to clarify that he never meant to hurt her, Tanya ends the conversation coldly with, “You said enough in the task. We’re done.”

Their fallout traces back to the Search Engine Task, one of the most dramatic moments of the season. What began as a lighthearted challenge for the weekly ration soon turned into a heated exchange filled with accusations and personal jabs. It started when Malti Chahar teased Tanya, calling her “Badi sachchi hai,” sparking the first argument of the day. When Bigg Boss later asked Amaal to describe Tanya, he called her “fake” and accused her of “switching sides” to maintain her image. “Tanya flips whenever it suits her,” he said, adding that she “backstabbed” Zeishan and Gaurav, whom she once referred to as brothers.

Tanya defended herself, insisting she had been genuine but misunderstood. Neelam Giri stepped in to support her, saying Amaal’s remarks were too personal. Amaal retaliated by calling Neelam “emotional and dumb,” to which she calmly replied, “Yes, I’m dumb,” earning quiet applause from her housemates.

Later, Mridul Tiwari awarded 90% of the ration to the contestants, but the decision sparked new disputes. Malti tried to influence his announcement, leading to a spat with Abhishek Bajaj, while Farrhana Bhatt called the verdict “unfair.”

With Amaal and Tanya’s friendship now fractured, the upcoming episodes promise even more emotional turbulence inside the Bigg Boss 19 house.