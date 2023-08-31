scorecardresearch
'Pandya Store': Bhoomi Trivedi to perform at Dhaval-Natasha's, Chirag-Dolly's wedding

The television show ‘Pandya Store’ will soon see Natasha-Dhaval and Chirag-Dolly getting married with the Pandya and Makwana family all set to kick-start the wedding rituals. In the upcoming episode, playback singer Bhoomi Trivedi will perform at Dhaval-Natasha’s and Chirag-Dolly’s wedding.

Actor Rohit Chandel, who essays the role of Dhaval in ‘Pandya Store’, shared, “Bhoomi Trivedi’s appearance on the show is going to be a highlight of the show, it is going to be a visual treat for the audience. My experience of sharing the stage with Bhoomi was one of its kind.”

“It was an amazing experience and from the time I was informed about her performance, I had been looking forward to it. Pandya and the Makwana family enjoyed Bhoomi Trivedi’s performance to the fullest and grooved in her songs. Bhoomi Trivedi is going to be the knot, who will help in binding the relations between the Pandyas and the Makwanas,” he added.

‘Pandya Store’ is produced by Sphere Origins, and airs Monday to Sunday on Star Plus.

