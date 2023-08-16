scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Purab Kohli recounts how he was confused about signing 'Hip Hip Hurray'

Purab Kohli said he was very confused before taking up this show and did not want to do the show.

By Agency News Desk

Actor Purab Kohli, who made his debut in the 1998 TV show ‘Hip Hip Hurray’, said he was very confused before taking up this show and did not want to do the show. Purab has had a very commendable journey in the Entertainment Industry. From TV shows to VJ to films and now even OTT, he has done it all.

The actor, who is now settled in London, opened up about his 25 years of experience and much more.

Talking about what he enjoyed the most in the last 25 years of working, he said: “I enjoyed all the experiences because whatever work I have done I wanted to do it. Actually I did not want to do ‘Hip Hip Hurray’. I was very confused about being a part of a television show. I wanted to become a pilot then. But when I went for an audition and found my co-actors there, I saw all of them were young like me and then I realised it would be fun to do that show and that is the reason I took that project.”

“From there, we were sent to audition at Channel V and I was selected to be their VJ. I enjoyed that role for 8 years. At that time, everyone had this notion that VJ’s can not act and I broke that stereotype. Post that I did some really good films. So I have enjoyed everything I have done in my career so far.”

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Blind’ which premiered on Jio Cinema on July 7.

The film also featured Sonam Kapoor and Vinay Pathak.

10
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Bard spreading news-related misinformation: Report
Next article
Streaming grabs record 38.7% of total TV usage in US
This May Also Interest You
News

Mohit Raina on Anupam Kher: 'You learn from a senior just by observing them'

News

Alec Baldwin may face manslaughter charges again after new forensic report gives new findings

News

Xolo Mariduena says his mother helped him prepare for 'Blue Beetle' role

Sports

Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it

Technology

X's new feature to let paid users highlight their posts

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Alcaraz beat Thompson for 50th win of season; Djokovic loses in doubles

Health & Lifestyle

Nephrologist Strike: Gujarat's 280 dialysis centres operational round the clock

News

Ali Fazal to debut in Off-Broadway production in New York City

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells

News

Director Robbie Grewal opens up about casting Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee in ‘Aakhri Sach’

Technology

Xbox introduces new enforcement strike system

Sports

Indian men’s, women’s squads announced for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier 2023

Technology

InMobi acquires 'Quantcast Choice' to boost consent management for publishers

News

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift have not re-recorded 'End Game' yet

Sports

Jaden Pariat selected for Ferrari Driver Academy trials

News

'GoT' actor Darren Kent dies at 39 after prolonged illness

Sports

'There should be three left-handers in top seven': Shastri offers solution to India's middle-order conundrum

Sports

Now it's Buttler's job to make Stokes available for WC: Ravichandran Ashwin

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US