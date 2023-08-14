scorecardresearch
'Pushpa Impossible' actress Karuna Pandey shares her love for sarees

'Pushpa Impossible' actress Karuna Pandey shares her love for sarees
Actress Karuna Pandey, who essays the titular role in the television show ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has opened up on her love for sarees, and how it helps her transform into her character in an instant. The current track of the show focuses on Patola saree weaving.

One aspect that breathes life into the fictional characters is their costumes as costumes play a crucial role in transforming characters into vibrant, memorable beings. In ‘Pushpa Impossible’, Pushpa is seen carrying the six yards effortlessly and graciously while her character is immersed in learning the intricate techniques of Patola saree weaving.

The actress said: “For every little girl, sarees hold immense emotional value. They grow up witnessing their mothers gracefully draping the six yards of elegance. Similarly, I cherished dressing up and draping my mother’s dupatta as a kid, which always brought me immense joy.”

As she grew up and became a theatre artist, it provided her with a platform to experiment with her costumes, allowing her to learn the art of draping sarees in various ways. In a way she has always had a strong connection with sarees.

She further mentioned: “Playing the role of Pushpa, every saree selected for her is thoughtfully chosen to suit the scene, making me feel empowered and deeply involved in each moment. In one instance, during Pushpa’s patola weaving journey, we made sure the sarees I wore had prominent Patola designs, such as elephants and camels, adding more substance to those scenes.”

‘Pushpa Impossible’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

