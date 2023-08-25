Rapper from Sikkim gets Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana’s attention on ‘IGT’

The guests on this weekend’s edition of the reality show ‘India’s Got Talent’ will be Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana. One of the contestants who gets Ananya’s attention is the Sikkim-based rapper UNB. Ananya calls him “a true performer”.UNB’s rapping is one of the big ta oints of the upcoming episode, for he’ll be joined on stage by MC Square, making the performance even more impactful.

Impressed by UNB’s rapping, Ananya expresses her admiration for the rapper’s skills and says: “My favourite kind of people are storytellers, and the way you narrated the entire story was so captivating. You are a true performer. Your ability to rap and sing simultaneously is remarkable, and, most importantly, you enjoy what you do, which is why we enjoyed it so much as well. I had a great time.”

Ayushmann, too, is floored by this performance. He says: “Your musical prowess is truly exceptional. Alongside your rapping skills, you possess an impressive ability to sing, which is a very rare combination and that makes you a versatile artist. Keep exploring more and reach greater heights; you have an incredible talent.”

Judge Kirron Kher adds: “You are an outstanding performer and your voice is exceptional. The way you craft and deliver your lyrics is also commendable. I have never been a fan of rap songs, but I truly enjoy your performance.”

To see UNB in action, tune in to ‘India’s Got Talent’ airing this Saturday and Sunday at 9:30pm on Sony Entertainment Television.