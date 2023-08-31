'Roadies': Vashu's re-entry grants whole Gautam Gang immunity

The game has heated up more, as Priyanka takes the Joker card and pays the price of her ‘Kaand’ with her ‘Karm’ through buying Vashu his re-entry by sacrificing her immunity. However, now with this process, she may have put a hammer on her legs because now the whole Gautam Gang has become immune to a vote-out.

Vashu’s re-entry has come at a heavy cost, and with the blessing of Prince Narula, the Gautam Gang has snatched the reins and become the leading Gang as Priyanka gave her immunity to Pallavi.

Sonu Sood announced these decisions and asked Prince if he was okay with it, and he seemed more than fine appearing not very bothered, giving Vashu his full blessing and telling him to shine and use this opportunity well.

Prince, who is considered the biggest strategist in the game however also values integrity the most, and has made it abundantly clear to all contestants that before victory must come the spirit of sporting, because without a dignified game, neither can they really win, and nor will they be left with any honour whatsoever.

Vashu had earlier tried to act overly smart with Gautam, and since then he had earned himself quite a bit of notoriety. Sonu also tells Pallavi to thank Prince for this gesture of friendship, who will tell her to carry on with ‘Roadie’ spirit.

Sonu further suggests that with this gesture of friendship Gautam and Prince ought to form an alliance to double their chances of victory though Prince will disagree, saying that there is no need for any kind of alliance.

Prince then proceeds to tell every contestant that they must play the game and play it for themselves because it is not the Leaders but they who have to shine.

‘MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and JioCinema.