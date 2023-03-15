scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Rohit Purohit congratulates cast as 'Udaariyan' completes two years

Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of 'Advait' in the show 'Udaariyaan' congratulated the entire team as the show completed two years.

By News Bureau

Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of ‘Advait’ in the show ‘Udaariyaan’ congratulated the entire team as the show completed two years. The show earlier featured Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. Now, it features Isha Malviya, Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Sonakshi Batra, and Rohit Purohit.

Rohit posted pictures with Twinkle and Isha. He wrote in the caption: “Congratulations to the entire team of Udariyaan for completing 2 successful years..thank you guys for all the love.”

The show – a love triangle, premiered on March 15, 2021, with lead actors Ankit and Priyanka. New actors were introduced in the show after a generational leap. While Isha plays Harleen, who is Advait’s (Rohit Purohit) ‘legal’ wife, Twinkle is seen as Harleen’s sister and Advait’s ‘illegal’ wife.

Rohit posted pictures with his co-stars and shared his happiness on the two-year completion of the show.

After his post, many of his fans congratulated the actor.

The model-turned-actor was also seen in ‘Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii’, ‘Shaurya Aur Suhani’, ‘Razia Sultan’, ‘Porus’, ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’, among others.

Previous article
Ace golfer Shiv Kapur mentors aspiring women players at golf clinic
Next article
WPL 2023: Biggest change in Harmanpreet's batting has been her consistency, says Saba Karim
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US