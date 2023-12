Rubina has reportedly delivered twin girls recently. While the new parents are yet to share this news with the world, Rubina’s Pilates coach took to her Instagram to congratulate Rubina.

It is reported that the trainer earlier posted about the twin baby girls but she later edited her post and just wrote, “Congratulations

Advertisement

Rubina and her actor-husband Abhinav Shukla did some pregnancy photoshoots too and the photos were shared online.