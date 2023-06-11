scorecardresearch
Rupali Ganguly calls 'Anupamaa' helmer Rajan Shahi a master storyteller

Rupali Ganguly, whose 'Anupamaa' character seems to resonate with every Indian housewife, is all praise for the showrunner, Rajan Sethi, whom she describes as "a master storyteller".

By Agency News Desk

Rupali Ganguly, whose “Anupamaa” character seems to resonate with every Indian housewife, is all praise for the showrunner, Rajan Sethi, whom she describes as “a master storyteller”. Speaking on the sidelines of the 9th Iconic International Awards held in Mumbai, where the show picked up many awards, Ganguli said: “When we started this show, Rajan Sir told me that he wants me to win every award for it and he wants me to go to every award function to receive the award. For me, every award is special and I will go to every place that recognises my work, my show and Rajan Sir.”

“Anupamaa”, which Ganguli says is wholly responsible for the public recognition she has earned, has seen many twists and turns and the audience has embraced the changes wholeheartedly. The credit for this goes to Rajan Shahi.

Talking about his vision for the show, she said: “Rajan Sir is a master storyteller. What he thinks, why he thinks and how he thinks, no one can understand.

“Even we, the actors, don’t know about the upcoming story of the show. I feel we have no right to ask him. It’s his story, his characters. We are mere actors who have to perform whatever we have been asked to do. No one can guess his vision. He is a master of storytelling.”

“Anupamaa”, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, has been running on Sony TV since July 2020 and is the top-rated TV show in the country today.

