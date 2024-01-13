Samridhii Shukla reflects on sharing stage with Bhoomi Trivedi in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Actress Samridhii Shukla has opened up on her experience on sharing the stage with the Bollywood singer Bhoomi Trivedi in the show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ for Makar Sankranti segment, calling it amazing and one of a kind.

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is the longest-running show on Indian television, and the legacy of the show is carried forward by Samridhii (Abhira) and Shehzada Dhami (Armaan). The audience will get to witness an one-hour special episode, which will also feature Sayli Salunkhe (Vandana) and Mohit Malik (Kunal) from the show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’.

The families are gearing up for the Makar Sankranti festivities. Samridhii, Shehzada, Sayli, and Mohit will be seen celebrating Makar Sankranti in the show.

Bhoomi, who is known for her songs in movies like ‘Ram-Leela’, ‘Raees’, ‘Zero’ will be the highlight of the show and will be seen celebrating Makar Sankranti by performing her popular tracks for festivities.

Talking about the same, Samridhii said: “The experience sharing the stage with Bhoomi Trivedi was amazing and one of a kind. She has sheer professionalism, and this is what I admire most about her.”

“Makar Sankranti is one of my favourite festivals. There is an integration with the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si that the audience will get to witness, and also a major drama awaits for them,” she added.

The special episode will air on Star Plus on January 14.