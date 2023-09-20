Sandeep Anand calls himself ‘fan’s actor’

Sandeep Anand’s steadfast dedication to bringing laughter to audiences has garnered him a devoted fan following, who admire him for his comedic brilliance, and now he has opened up on being type casted as a comedy actor.

In an industry where actors frequently aim to escape typecasting, Sandeep, known for his portrayal of the lead character Sajan Agarwal in ‘May I Come in Madam’, boldly embraced his identity as a comedy actor.

He openly recognises the common perception of typecasting, but remains unapologetic about his profound love for the comedy genre.

Expressing his sentiments about his connection with comedy, Sandeep shared: “I am a fan’s actor. I thrive on the appreciation and love I receive from my fans for my work in the comedy genre. Some may call it typecasting, but as long as my audience enjoys my performances, it doesn’t matter to me.”

“I find comfort and joy in making people laugh. My fans’ happiness is my top priority, and no genre or platform can replace the joy of bringing smiles to their faces,” he added.

Sandeep’s commitment to remaining loyal to his comedic origins has served as an inspiration to numerous up-and-coming actors, demonstrating the lasting charm of comedy on the small screen.

‘May I Come in Madam?’ revolves around the comical escapades of Sajan, played by Sandeep, in his workplace. The show also stars Nehha Pendse as Sanjana and Sapna Sikarwar as Kashmira Agarwal.

It will premiere from September 26 on Star Bharat.