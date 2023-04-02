scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz shares joyful moments with him after trial

TV actress and Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz shared a happy moment with him and said that there is love and peace now in their family.

By News Bureau

TV actress and Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz, who stood by her brother during his difficult time when he was arrested in Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case, shared a happy moment with him and said that there is love and peace now in their family.

The actress is known for her roles in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, ‘Devon Ke dev..Mahadev’, ‘Savdhaan India’, ‘Bharat Ka Veer Putra…Maharana Pratap’, ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Vish Ka Amrit..Sitara’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani’, and many more, posted a picture with her brother in which they can be seen posing together with smiles on their faces and wearing sunglasses.

She wrote in the caption: “To those who asked for it. Here you go. Love and peace”

After her post, their sister Shafaq Naaz also wrote: “Awww with heart emoji.”

‘Alibaba Daastane-E-Kabul’ actress Ananya Dwivedi also mentioned: “Loads of love.”

Actress Nikita Rawal expressed her happiness and mentioned: “God bless you.”

Sheezan was arrested after a complaint was filed by Tunisha’s mother against him for alleged abetment of suicide. He was granted bail on March 4.

Previous article
'Fantastic Four' movie has a new writer with 'Avatar 2' scribe Josh Friedman
Next article
Kangana Ranaut finds ‘desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent’ annoying
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Reduce screen time for autistic children: Experts

News

All at NMACC: From 'Gallan Goodiyan' to India's influence on global fashion

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut finds ‘desi kids who speak Hindi in second-hand Brit accent’ annoying

News

'Fantastic Four' movie has a new writer with 'Avatar 2' scribe Josh Friedman

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron XBB.1.16 is 'one to watch': WHO

News

Varun responds to criticism for picking Gigi Hadid, kissing her: 'It was planned'

News

Anupam Kher sings a song for 'Metro… In Dino', shares a BTS video from sets

Sports

Serie A: Kean decisive in Juve's victory, Inter sink at San Siro

Sports

Off-field issues waste time, hamper preparations of Indian wrestlers

Sports

All set for Paris Olympics, women's hockey team has come a long way

Sports

WPL shows promise of transforming women's cricket in India

Sports

World Boxing glory not enough to power Indian women to Paris 2024

News

'GHKPM': Sai leaves Virat in shock, decides to marry Dr Satya

News

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bholaa' mints Rs 30.70 crore three days

News

'Ambani ke ghar party rakhoge to': SRK brings the house down

News

Playing Abhinav in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has changed Jay Soni's outlook

News

Varun Dhawan picks Gigi Hadid up, spins around on stage, pecks her

News

Khushi Dubey performs an action sequence in a single take for 'Aashiqana 3'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US