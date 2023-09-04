scorecardresearch
Siddhant Issar calls father Puneet Issar ‘biggest cheerleader’

Siddhant Issar, who is playing 'Tarkasur' in the show 'Shiv Shakti', thanked his father Puneet Issar for being his biggest cheerleader, and guru.

Siddhant Issar | Puneet Issar

Actor Siddhant Issar, who is playing ‘Tarkasur’ in the show ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’, thanked his father Puneet Issar for being his biggest cheerleader, and guru. Magnum opus ‘Shiv Shakti-Tap Tyag Tandav’ revolves around two of the revered deities – Shiv and Shakti. It traces their journey of duty, sacrifice, and separation that leads to tap, tyag, and tandav.

The show is a grand depiction of the universe’s first love story between Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati.

Siddhant is seen as ‘Tarkasur’, the son of Vajranga and Vajrangi. He dons a unique look curated to signify the demon king’s enigmatic and evil energy.

Siddhant is the son of Puneet Issar, who is known for his portrayal of Duryodhana in B R Chopra’s television series ‘Mahabharat’.

Talking about his father, Siddhant shared: “I would like to thank my father Puneet on ‘Teacher’s Day’. He’s my biggest cheerleader, friend, and guru, whom I trust completely. His wisdom, his experience, and his constant support have been invaluable in my journey, particularly in the world of acting.”

“He has not only passed on his knowledge but also instilled discipline in me. I’m so blessed to have the chance to carry his legacy ahead. All my love to the best teacher I’ve ever had,” he added.

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs on Colors.

