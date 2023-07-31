Siddhant Issar undergoes rigorous physical training for his character 'Tarkasur'

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Actor Puneet Issar’s son, Siddhant, who will be seen portraying the role of ‘Tarkasur’, the demon king in the show ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’, said in order to bring the character alive on screen with the utmost authenticity, he has underwent a rigorous physical training.

The show is a grand depiction of the universe’s first love story between Lord Shiva and Goddess Sati. In the unfolding narrative, Daksh takes a critical stance towards Lord Shiv during the auspicious Prayag Yagya, and declares a Mahayagya, deliberately excluding both Shiv and Sati from the proceedings. This Mahayagya eventually results in ‘Sati Dahan’, which plays a catalyst for events that change the world as we know it.

As the story proceeds, Siddhant will enter the show in the role of Tarkasur, the son of Vajranga and Vajrangi. He will be seen donning a unique look curated to signify the demon king’s enigmatic and evil energy.

The show will capture Tarkasur undergoing arduous penance for a long time to wield the power to defeat Indra and the Devas and conquer Swarg Lok. A legendary chapter will unfold in the saga as Tarkasur acts on claiming everything that belongs to the Asurs.

Talking about the same, Siddhant shared: “I’m thrilled about diving into the world of Tarkasur, the mighty demon king. To bring him alive on screen with the utmost authenticity, I underwent rigorous physical training and read about him extensively. Tarkasur is not a one-dimensional antagonist, he has a formidable presence and pain that drives his thirst for power.”

Siddhant said it was an honour to play this complex character, especially as the show ushers in a new era in the mythological genre.

“I find Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s vision for ‘Shiv Shakti’ quite inspiring, and I hope this show marks the beginning of a fruitful association,” he added.

‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

