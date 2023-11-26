Sikandar Kharbanda on being part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': It's a milestone moment

Actor Sikandar Kharbanda, who plays the role of Manoj Poddar in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ (YRKKH) said he is proud to be part of the show, adding that it has been running for almost 15 years now as the audience feels connected to it.

“YRKKH is India’s longest running television show. So if one gets offered to play a character in this show, it’s definitely a milestone moment. It is indeed a rare feat that a show is consistent with their connection and content. To be part of such a popularly successful franchise, is very gratifying for any actor. I’m fortunate that I got this opportunity,” he said.

Talking about his role, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor shared: “My character excites me because I’m getting to play a role that’s unlike I’ve ever done, a docile, gentleman who puts others’ needs before his own. An out and out positive character.”

“The one thing that I share with the character I’m playing is the love and respect I hold towards my family and that in reel and real life, I absolutely adore my wife,” said the ‘Pari Hoon Main’ actress.

He says he is sure the audience will love this part of the show as well.

“I am pretty confident that the audience will love this new family as much as the earlier ones. The reason being that I’m confident in the maker’s vision, which is time tested. They’ve done it before and they will do it again. Fifteen years is a long time to prove that,” he said.

He further said: “Rajan Sir is one of the most creative people I have ever known. He is an extremely hands-on producer and oversees each aspect of the show with an eye for detail. He does not compromise with the quality of the show. Be it the storyline, the cast or the backdrops. And to be on board with such a team, guarantees a satisfying outcome.”

‘Yeh Rishta Kehlata Hai’ airs on Star Plus.