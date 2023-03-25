scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

When Smriti Irani was called to work a day after suffering miscarriage

When former actress Smriti Irani recalled an uncomfortable incident from her days of shooting the daily soap, 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. 

By News Bureau
When Smriti Irani was called to work a day after suffering miscarriage
Smriti Irani with Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview _ pic courtesy yt

Former actress and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Smriti Irani recently recalled an uncomfortable incident from her days of shooting the daily soap, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. Smriti, who also holds the Ministry of Women and Child Development portfolio, shared that she was called to work on the sets of her hit show a day after she suffered miscarriage.

At that time, she was also working on another show ‘Ramayan’ directed by Ravi Chopra.

Smriti’s co-actor from ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ told producer Ekta Kapoor that she was lying following which Smriti showed up at Ekta’s office with her medical documents.

She told Neelesh Misra on ‘The Slow Interview’: “I was not aware that I am pregnant. I was on the set (of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’) and I told them I am not well enough to shoot and asked to be allowed to go home. But still, I worked, and by the time they let me go, it was evening already. The doctor suggested, I go for a sonography. On my way, I started bleeding, and I remember it was raining. I stopped an auto and asked the driver to take me to the hospital. When I reached the hospital, a nurse came running, asking for an autograph… all while I was bleeding. I signed an autograph, and then asked her, ‘admit kar loge? I think I have suffered a miscarriage’.”

She shared that pushing the schedule of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ was easier as the space could be filled by 50 other important characters unlike ‘Ramayan’ in which she played Goddess Lakshmi as well as Sita. When Smriti told Ravi Chopra about her situation, he advised her to take a rest.

She said: “He told me, ‘tumhara dimag kharab hai’ (Are you out of your mind)? Do you know how it feels to lose a child, you have just gone through that. Kal aane ki zaroorat nahi (No need to come tomorrow).”

“I, however, pushed and told him that it’s a Sunday episode and (the character) Sita can’t be replaced,” to which the director replied that he will manage.

The next day after her hospitalisation, Smriti returned on the sets of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ where she found that a co-actor had told the producer that she was lying about her miscarriage.

Smriti said: “The person didn’t realise that I have returned because I needed money to pay EMIs for my house. The next day, I took all my medical papers to Ekta to tell her it is not a drama. She got uncomfortable and told me not to show the papers. I told her, ‘foetus bacha nahi, warna woh bhi dikha deti’ (I would have shown you the foetus also had it been there).”

Previous article
Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas clinches gold
Next article
Boeing Starliner's 1st crewed mission delayed till May: NASA
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Epilepsy may raise risk of early death: Study

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker wins India's sixth medal, China claims sixth gold

News

Kareena Kapoor promotes reading and foundational learning for young children

News

Sand artist draws stunning portrait of Shah Rukh Khan in Pakistan’s Gadani Beach

News

Shooting for 'Numaani' makes Shilpa Rao feel nostalgic

Sports

Nitu Ghanghas: New poster girl of Indian boxing

Technology

Boeing Starliner's 1st crewed mission delayed till May: NASA

Sports

Women's World Boxing Championships: India's Nitu Ghanghas clinches gold

Sports

India could play three ODIs in June, two extra T20Is on West Indies tour: Report

Sports

WPL 2023: Every player has done something to get Delhi into a match-winning position, says Alice Capsey

Health & Lifestyle

UK to send experiments on child brain tumours, muscle ageing to space

Health & Lifestyle

New nasal spray effective against XBB, other Covid variants

Health & Lifestyle

Over 2,200 non-faculty posts lying vacant at AIIMS Patna: Parl panel

News

Kate Winslet self-identifies as water person in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' BTS video

News

Post Malone's 'Circles' songwriting lawsuit settled minutes before trial

Sports

Injured Bairstow ruled out of IPL 2023, Punjab Kings name Matthew Short as replacement

Sports

IPL 2023: Coach Sanjay Bangar advises new RCB players to take up next step in their careers

News

Home-cooked food is Bhaweeka Chaudhary's mantra for staying fit

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US