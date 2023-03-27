scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays

While saas-bahu shows did extremely well with the audience earlier, actress Sneha Jain says that this has changed nowadays.

By Glamsham Editorial
Sneha Jain feels the concept of 'bahu' has changed nowadays
Sneha Jain _ pic courtesy instagram

While saas-bahu shows did extremely well with the audience earlier, actress Sneha Jain says that this has changed nowadays. The actress adds that women are shown in much progressive and multi-dimensional roles today and the audience enjoys this as well.

“At first, it was a typical saas-bahu situation, where the husband used to go for work and the wife handled the household chores. But now, we see that there are lots of shows where women are independent and are handling work and home. Even in my show, I was a housewife and a lawyer by profession. We are now seeing shows where women like to become a police officer like Diya and Baati Hum where her husband supports her and allows her to study. Many things have changed the concept of bahu nowadays,” she says.

She adds, “It is more progressive. Views have now changed. Being a housewife is a choice but if you want to do some work, then you can! And that’s your right.”

Talking about shows that showcase women empowerment, she says, “The glorification and empowerment that I noticed in the character was Diya Aur Baati Hum which was very nice also, in Barrister Babu. There are lots of serials which show women empowerment. These shows created history because of the power of women and people have been inspired by it. Even Anupamaa has displayed such a strong character. It’s a brilliant concept. I feel proud to be part of this industry where these kinds of characters are doing so well.”

In fact, people really get inspired by watching these characters on screen, says Sneha, adding, “People are so connected to us and they do get influenced. People send the voice notes and clippings telling us that they are so inspired. It’s necessary to bring out such stories so that we can convey this message to the people of rural areas as well who aren’t given so much freedom. As women, we should inspire other women and everyone has a right to live their own life.”

Pic. Sourceiam_snehajain
Previous article
‘Why Electricity as a superpower?’ reveals author Naomi Alderman
Next article
Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father
This May Also Interest You
News

Prosenjit Chatterjee: Srikant Roy’s look in Jubilee is dedicated to my father

News

‘Why Electricity as a superpower?’ reveals author Naomi Alderman

News

Marathi film 'Na Aavadti Goshta' to centre around subject of LGBTQIA+

News

On World Theatre Day, Salim-Sulaiman talk about 'Disco Dancer – The Musical'

News

Jimmy Sheirgill told he looks like Hollywood star Pedro Pascal

News

Chahatt Khanna shares why she likes to travel with her daughters

News

Nicolas Cage drank his own blood during the shoot of 'Renfield'

News

Netflix sued over Madhuri Dixit insult

News

Neha Joshi on World Theatre Day: Theatre is like oxygen to me

News

Mahesh Babu’s film SSMB28 first look out and also gets a release date

Theatre

Unscripted with Akarsh Khurana explores the journey of professionals and artistes

News

Wamiqa Gabbi took references from films of 1950s, 1960s to prepare her part in 'Jubilee'

News

PM Narendra Modi condoles demise of veteran Malayalam actor Innocent

Others

Jash Vira and the challenges he faced on his journey to success

Health & Lifestyle

IIT Madras's 3D portable device to detect milk adulteration in 30 secs

Sports

Indore pitch rating upgraded to below average from poor, demerit point reduced to one from three

News

T-Series brings you the Heartbreak Anthem ‘Adhoore Hum’ by Ravator X Gajendra Verma

News

Cast of 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' celebrates as show completes 800 episodes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US