Sneha Jain feels the concept of ‘bahu’ has changed nowadays

While saas-bahu shows did extremely well with the audience earlier, actress Sneha Jain says that this has changed nowadays. The actress adds that women are shown in much progressive and multi-dimensional roles today and the audience enjoys this as well.

“At first, it was a typical saas-bahu situation, where the husband used to go for work and the wife handled the household chores. But now, we see that there are lots of shows where women are independent and are handling work and home. Even in my show, I was a housewife and a lawyer by profession. We are now seeing shows where women like to become a police officer like Diya and Baati Hum where her husband supports her and allows her to study. Many things have changed the concept of bahu nowadays,” she says.

She adds, “It is more progressive. Views have now changed. Being a housewife is a choice but if you want to do some work, then you can! And that’s your right.”

Talking about shows that showcase women empowerment, she says, “The glorification and empowerment that I noticed in the character was Diya Aur Baati Hum which was very nice also, in Barrister Babu. There are lots of serials which show women empowerment. These shows created history because of the power of women and people have been inspired by it. Even Anupamaa has displayed such a strong character. It’s a brilliant concept. I feel proud to be part of this industry where these kinds of characters are doing so well.”

In fact, people really get inspired by watching these characters on screen, says Sneha, adding, “People are so connected to us and they do get influenced. People send the voice notes and clippings telling us that they are so inspired. It’s necessary to bring out such stories so that we can convey this message to the people of rural areas as well who aren’t given so much freedom. As women, we should inspire other women and everyone has a right to live their own life.”