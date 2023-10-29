Soniya Bansal evicted from 'Bigg Boss 17' house

Actress Soniya Bansal has become the first contestant to be evicted from the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17, and said she wants to come back as wildcard entry, as there are many things that are left behind, and she wants to play more.

The drama and suspense were off the charts on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in ‘Bigg Boss’, and its rollercoaster ride of reality checks got wild.

The megastar and host of the show, Salman Khan revisited the epic clashes among the housemates, and the threat of the first eviction loomed large.

Nominated contestants Sunny Arya, Soniya, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Sana Raees Khan were ready to say their goodbyes to the iconic house.

Right then, the ‘Dabangg’ host introduced a jaw-dropping twist after revealing the outcome of public votes – Sana and Soniya were the bottom two contestants.

The fate of these two hung in the balance, and it was left to the housemates to decide who would stay in the master’s mohalla and who would be the first to make a hasty exit.

Owing to insufficient votes from the housemates, it was the end of the road for Soniya, making her the first casualty of the season of favouritism after being betrayed her so-called friends.

Throughout her two-week-long journey on the show, Soniya entertained the audience with her dance moves and glamorous presence. She struck a friendship with Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, and Abhishek Pandey.

Calling her eviction ‘unfair’, Soniya told IANS: “I will obviously want to come back as wildcard. I want to play more, many things are left behind, and I am really sad about that.”

Her stint was marked with enmity as well; a few days ago, her fallout with Sana after supporting Abhishek Pandey caused major fireworks and led to a few heated showdowns.

Very often Soniya and Mannara Chopra would shade each other, and their passive-aggressive exchanges would crackle the air with tension.

Talking about Mannara as a contestant, Soniya shared: “She makes people her friends, then say things to them, and misbehave with them. And I think it is all her plan for the footage.”

Mannara keeps on saying that her family is her trigger point. If she is doing ‘fake it till you make it’ scene in the house, Soniya said: “Yes of course. She tells in her interview that she is sister of Priyanka Chopra. So she has said that’s why people are using hashtags.”

Soniya was up close personal with couple Ankita and Vicky.

If their marriage is on the rocks, amidst the fight that they are having in the house, Soniya shared: “I was not close to Vicky. I was a bit close to Ankita. There is everything fine in their personal life. There is a bit misunderstanding because of time. Vicky is giving time to others, but is not able to properly give time to Ankita.”

Soniya added that now she is waiting for the release of her upcoming movie.

All the housemates gushed about Soniya’s culinary skills and the mere thought of her leaving the show had them worried about who would take over the kitchen.

The show airs on Colors and JioCinema.