scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Suniel Shetty: I am a proud son of my father

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shares a special bond with his father and daughter. Recently, he talked about them and how important they are in his life.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shares a special bond with his father and daughter. Recently, when he appeared on a singing reality show, he talked about them and how important they are in his life. For him, his father, Veerapa Shetty is like a God and all happiness depends on Athiya Shetty.

He said: “I am a proud son of my father; I had an amazing bond with him. We should never forget that whatever we are today is because of our parents. We seek God in temple, mosque, and Gurudwara but God is with us in the form of our parents. Always worship them.”

During the show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ contestant Debosmita Roy impressed him with her performance on songs ‘Jhanjhariya’ and ‘Shukran Allah’. While Suniel appreciated her singing, he also talked about the bond he shares with his daughter Athiya Shetty.

He added: “I love the bond Debosmita shares with her father. Their bond reminds me of my relationship with my daughter Athiya. There’s so much love between them. I live for Athiya and my happiness depends on her.”

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Shipley will be an interesting one to watch, says Grant Elliot on NZ's World Cup squad
Next article
Waiting for India's policy to offer OneWeb's satellite broadband services in country: Sunil Bharti Mittal
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat crowned world champion for second straight year (Ld)

Technology

This US judge became online porn star after work hours, fired

Sports

WPL 2023 Final: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bat first against Mumbai Indians

News

Ponniyin Selvan 2: 'Aga Naga' song featuring Karthi, Trisha raises expectations of fans for movie release on April 28

Sports

Balbirnie rested as Stirling steps in to captain Ireland in Bangladesh T20Is

Health & Lifestyle

'La Habana': A literary stroll through Cuba's capital across eras (IANS Column: Bookends)

Sports

Would have picked Shubman Gill over me, if I was a selector: Shikhar Dhawan

Sports

Neeraj Chopra surprises children in Bengaluru school

News

Action producer Kenny Bates joins director Koratala Siva's 'NTR 30'

News

Ashwini Kalsekar: Kunal Kemmu is like a baby who has grown up in front of my eyes

News

Nani's 'Dasara' sets get authentic touch from director's own life

Technology

Odours from other people's sweat may help treat mental health issues: Study

Technology

Waiting for India's policy to offer OneWeb's satellite broadband services in country: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Sports

Shipley will be an interesting one to watch, says Grant Elliot on NZ's World Cup squad

News

Akanksha Dubey was seen in tears amid Instagram live hours before death

Technology

US CISA's new tool finds malicious activity in Microsoft cloud services

News

Keeravani tags RGV as his 'first Oscar', filmmaker says 'I am feeling dead'

Sports

ITF Mysuru Open: Federer-beater Donskoy top draw in singles field; Ramkumar among 8 Indians in fray

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US