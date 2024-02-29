Suniel Shetty takes lessons in making reels from 'Dance Deewane' contestants

Suniel Shetty, who is a judge on the reality show, ‘Dance Deewane’, took lessons in making reels from contestants Varsha Kawale and Srirang Sakharam. He said, “Main khud reel banaunga.” In a nostalgic nod to retro Bollywood, Varsha and Srirang hit the floor with a performance to the iconic Mohammed Rafi-Asha Bhosle track ‘O Haseena Zulfon Wali’ from the 1966 film ‘Teesri Manzil’. The song was originally picturised on Shammi Kapoor and Helen.

Dressed as the yesteryear stars, Varsha and Srirang stunned judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty, along with star guest Bhagyashree.

Apart from dancing, Varsha brought the art of making viral reels onstage, giving tips to her dance companion Srirang.

The social media sensation and influencer imparted knowledge about content creation, taking her dance partner through the nuances of acting, the use of a ring light, and the importance of timing.

Impressed by her acting class, Suniel jokingly requested: “I’ve heard aap reel ki classes sikhati hai, mujhe bhi sikhaiye, please. (I have heard you teach how to make reels, please teach me too). Main khud reel banaunga, meri team itna paisa leti hai (I will make the reels myself, my team charges so much).”

Varsha ended up teaching Suniel Shetty and Bhagyashree how to make reels. For the shoot, Shetty wears an all-black outfit and rides a bicyle, while the ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ actress dons a magenta saree and sits on the cycle’s central bar.

Talking about their performance, Shetty further said: “Gaana bhi aisa nostalgia de diya, true to the sense of this song. What a filmy night. Varsha, aapne kya jhoom ke dance kiya hai gaana khatam hone ke baad bhi chalu tha. Srirang, aap ek background dancer the, lekin aaj ‘Dance Deewane’ ki wajah se aap ek hero nazar aate ho. Everything was outstanding. Congratulations.”

‘Dance Deewane’ airs on Colors.