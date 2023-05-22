scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai home

Aditya Singh Rajput, a popular actor, model and casting coordinator, who is known for 'Splitsvilla 9' , 'Love', 'Ashiqui' and 'Code Red', was found dead at his Mumbai residence on the 11th floor in a high-rise apartment on Monday afternoon.

By Agency News Desk
TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai home
TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his Mumbai home

Aditya Singh Rajput, a popular actor, model and casting coordinator, who is known for ‘Splitsvilla 9’ , ‘Love’, ‘Ashiqui’ and ‘Code Red’, was found dead at his Mumbai residence on the 11th floor in a high-rise apartment on Monday afternoon.

His body was discovered by his friends in the washroom of his house. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sources have pointed to his death as a suspected case of drug overdose. However, an official statement from medical experts is awaited.

Aditya, who has been a part of films such as ‘Krantiveer’ and ‘Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara’, was of late involved with a production house and was more into casting.

He was popular in the Mumbai glamour circuit and was a regular at parties and page 3 events.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Kohli, Ashwin, Siraj among seven players to leave for England on Tuesday for WTC final: Report
Next article
ATP Rankings: Alcaraz retains top spot, Djokovic slips to third; Bopanna returns to top 10 in doubles
This May Also Interest You
Sports

ATP Rankings: Alcaraz retains top spot, Djokovic slips to third; Bopanna returns to top 10 in doubles

Sports

Kohli, Ashwin, Siraj among seven players to leave for England on Tuesday for WTC final: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Mother's poor health is making pregnancy riskier, not age: Study

Technology

Why it makes sense for Tatas to make high-end iPhones as Apple eyes India

Sports

European Rally Championship: Team MRF Tyres takes victory in Rally Poland

Technology

Twitter bug restoring deleted tweets for hundreds of clueless users

News

Muslim activists storm Birmingham cinema screening 'The Kerala Story'

Lyrics

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – Tere Vaaste Song Lyrics starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan

News

Neha Kakkar's 'Khoobsurat' is reminiscent of first love

News

Ram Charan arrives in Srinagar to attend G20 summit event

Sports

Golf: Aditi rises to 15th, Diksha at 38th in Aramco Team Series in Florida

Technology

Over 51 mn VR headsets shipped in 5 yrs, revenue to hit $9.1 bn in 2023

Technology

Mumbai 3rd biggest data centre market in Asia-Pacific, breaches 2GW mark

Sports

Shubman Gill, sister Shahneel abused on social media after GT knock RCB Out of IPL 2023

News

Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Sports

Real Madrid player Vincius Jr. racially abused during La Liga match against Valencia

News

Helen Flanagan makes a candid confession following split from Scott Sinclair

News

'Pay your writers', 'shut up', say students interrupting Warner Bros CEO speech

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US