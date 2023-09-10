What made actor Viraj Kapoor nervous while entering ‘Anupamaa’

Actor Viraj Kapoor, who is currently seen essaying the role of Romil Kapadia in TV show, ‘Anupamaa’ featuring Rupali Ganguly, revealed being nervous while entering the successful family drama.

Viraj entered the show in July 2023, as the illegitimate son of Anupama’s brother-in-law Ankush Kapadia (Rohit Bakshi).

The actor said: “I was quite nervous while entering the show keeping in mind its popularity. However I picked up the character in no time as it was in the zone of my previous show, ‘Tera Yaar Hoon Main’. I’m enjoying my journey as Romil. All the actors here are kind and humble, and I’m receiving a very good response from my audience.”

Viraj, who also acted in shows like ‘Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala’, ‘Bhootu’, ‘Barrister Babu’ among others is looking forward to explore his character in ‘Anupamaa’

The actor said: “Romil was introduced in the show as a spoiled brat and with time he’s improving and his connection with every individual is changing. It is always fun to play such a layered character in which you play different shades. I found the role very promising and challenging. I’m looking forward to exploring it more.”

‘Anupamaa’ airs on Star Plus and is directed by Romesh Kalra. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, it is loosely based on Star Jalsha’s Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’.

It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles.