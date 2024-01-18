Vedaant Saluja reveals his dancing is inspired by Michael Jackson

Actor Vedaant Saluja has opened up on his passion for dancing, and shared how the American singer and dancer Michael Jackson’s iconic dance performances has influenced his decision to pursue dancing.

Countless fans around the world have thoroughly enjoyed and fallen in love with dance, watching the unique dance moves of the ‘King of Pop’, Michael Jackson, and Vedaant, who plays Keshav in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ is also one of them.

His passion for dancing is visible through his social media and reels. Besides acting, the actor enjoys and practices his dance moves as a part of his daily routine.

Deeply inspired by MJ while growing up, Vedaant’s dance routine helps him relax and allows his artistic expression to shine by being himself and expressing his art wholeheartedly.

Talking about the same, Vedaant shared: “Michael Jackson’s iconic dance performances profoundly influenced my decision to pursue dancing. Like many of his admirers, I developed a deep passion for dance, captivated by the sheer magic of his artistry.”

“As a dedicated fan, I have immersed myself in his concerts and music videos, drawn to his unparalleled energy and expressive moves. I frequently danced to his tunes throughout my school years, earning the playful nickname ‘young MJ’ from friends,” said Vedaant.

The actor shared that dancing brings him immense joy and a profound sense of satisfaction.

“When allowed to perform, I wholeheartedly dive in, consistently receiving fantastic feedback from fans. To master steps and expressions, I invest time in repeated song listening and rigorous practice before the final take. I find the process enjoyable, easily nailing the perfect rhythm within minutes,” added the ‘Made In Heaven’ actor.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs on &TV.