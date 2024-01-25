Vijayendra Kumeria shares insight about kabaddi sequence in ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who plays the lead in the show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ has opened up on the upcoming track which will witness a kabaddi competition. He called it a fun sequence, adding that it brought out the hard work and sweat.

The track of the special episodes of ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ depicts the Brar family agreeing to participate in the Kabaddi competition.

Angad is reluctant to join the competition, as during the Kabaddi competition, Garry gets injured, and it was at that moment that Sahiba entered the ground by taking part in the competition, leaving the family members astonished. But there is a surprise. Angad, who refused to be a part of the competition, eventually ends up in the Kabaddi akhaada.

Talking about the same, Vijayendra said: “The audience is going to witness immense drama in the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. The upcoming episodes will be more intriguing and interesting. The audience will get to see the Brar family participate in a yearly event that they are always a part of.”

“It was a different experience to shoot the Kabaddi sequence, as with fun and excitement, it also brought hard work and sweat. It will be intriguing to watch if the equations alter between Angad and Garry or become more complex,” he added.

‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ stars Himanshi Parashar, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Jatin Arora and Prachi Hada.

It airs on Star Plus.