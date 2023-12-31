Vineet Kumar Choudhary, Varun Sharma & Abhishek Pathania share special memories of 2023

Television actors Vineet Kumar Choudhary, Varun Sharma and Abhishek Pathania have shared their special memories from this year, revealing about their New Year plans. Vineet, who portrays the lead role of Shani Dev in the recently launched show ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ said: “This time I am not taking any kind of New Year resolution. The day I started portraying the role of Shani Dev, from that day I gave up on all my bad habits. This year I want to be more fit and also to go on at least three trips with my family. I am preparing myself to work hard, and also add some habits like yoga and reading a new book every week.”

Varun plays the lead in the show ‘Kismat Ki Lakiron Se’.

While sharing his New Year plans and memories of the year 2023, the actor said: “I have made a lot of preparations with friends for the New Year. Every year I visit my home in Delhi to celebrate the New Year, but this time due to the shooting of ‘Kismat Ki Lakiron Se’ I am going to stay in Mumbai.”

“There are a lot of things that I have done in this show and also learned from them. Many times we are unable to refuse things whereas we should learn to say no and should also learn how to express our opinions at the right time. This year I realised and learned this thing very well,” he shared.

As an artist, Varun have very special memories from this year.

“‘Kismat Ki Lakiron Se’ is a very long-running show. I want to see the day when my show completes its 400 episodes. In the show, I shot great scenes with my on screen brother (Abhishek Pathania), wife (Sumati Singh) and sister-in-law (Shaili Priya). There is a very special track coming in the upcoming year, which is going to be very interesting for the audience to watch, so stay tuned with us,” he concluded.

Abhishek reflected upon his achievements for the year 2023 and said: “I have not made any special preparations to celebrate the New Year. Maybe we will go out or have a house party with friends. As far as New Year’s resolutions are concerned, I will make an effort to focus more on fitness.”

“Due to the busy shooting schedules for the show, I haven’t been able to devote time to physical fitness. Workwise, if we talk about the year 2023, it has been very good for me. I portrayed the character of Abhay in many shades in ‘Kismat Ki Lakiron Se’ and the audience also appreciated it a lot,” he added.

The show airs on Shemaroo.