scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Vishal Dadlani offers 'IGT 10' contestant to come on 'Indian Idol': You truly deserve it

Vishal Dadlani, who will grace the stage of 'India’s Got Talent' season 10, was left highly impressed by the contestant Farhan Sabir Live, and extended an invitation for them to come on 'Indian Idol'.

By Agency News Desk
Vishal Dadlani offers 'IGT 10' contestant to come on 'Indian Idol' You truly deserve it
Vishal Dadlani offers 'IGT 10' contestant to come on 'Indian Idol' You truly deserve it _ pic courtesy news agency

Ace music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, who will grace the stage of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, was left highly impressed by the contestant Farhan Sabir Live, and extended an invitation for them to come on ‘Indian Idol’. This weekend the talent reality show will host a ‘party special’ episode, making for a fun extravaganza. Promising a lot of swag and non-stop entertainment, the ‘Top 11’ contestants will leave no stone unturned to impress special guests – Neha Kakkar, and the judges panel of ‘Indian Idol 14’, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani with their extraordinary talent.

With their powerful voice, popular father-son duo, Farhan Sabir Live from Delhi have carved a special place for themselves in the audience’s heart. And once again, Farhan will surprise everybody with his different yet impactful rendition of ‘Tashan Mein’, a timeless composition sung by Vishal, alongside singer Saleem.

Awestruck by the performance, Vishal praised Farhan Sabir Live, saying, “I have done many shows, but I’ve never heard this song being performed like this before. This song was originally sung by me and Master Salim, and throughout the performance, I felt like joining you on stage.”

“It was incredible. Gulaam ji (Farhan’s father), you have such a talented child. Farhan, I’m extending an official invitation for you to come on Indian Idol. You truly deserve it. No one can perform this song the way you did it,” he added.

Supremely impressed with Farhan Sabir Live, Vishal also went on stage to jam with Farhan on the hit song ‘Malhari,’ taking the stage by storm with their splendid performance.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony.

12
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shabir Ahluwalia, Neeharika Roy 'grateful' as 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' mark 500 episodes
Next article
Khatija Rahman says her debut album ‘Kuhu Kuhu’ is an ode to Lata Mangeshkar
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US