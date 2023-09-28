Vishal Dadlani offers 'IGT 10' contestant to come on 'Indian Idol': You truly deserve it

Ace music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani, who will grace the stage of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, was left highly impressed by the contestant Farhan Sabir Live, and extended an invitation for them to come on ‘Indian Idol’. This weekend the talent reality show will host a ‘party special’ episode, making for a fun extravaganza. Promising a lot of swag and non-stop entertainment, the ‘Top 11’ contestants will leave no stone unturned to impress special guests – Neha Kakkar, and the judges panel of ‘Indian Idol 14’, Kumar Sanu and Vishal Dadlani with their extraordinary talent.

With their powerful voice, popular father-son duo, Farhan Sabir Live from Delhi have carved a special place for themselves in the audience’s heart. And once again, Farhan will surprise everybody with his different yet impactful rendition of ‘Tashan Mein’, a timeless composition sung by Vishal, alongside singer Saleem.

Awestruck by the performance, Vishal praised Farhan Sabir Live, saying, “I have done many shows, but I’ve never heard this song being performed like this before. This song was originally sung by me and Master Salim, and throughout the performance, I felt like joining you on stage.”

“It was incredible. Gulaam ji (Farhan’s father), you have such a talented child. Farhan, I’m extending an official invitation for you to come on Indian Idol. You truly deserve it. No one can perform this song the way you did it,” he added.

Supremely impressed with Farhan Sabir Live, Vishal also went on stage to jam with Farhan on the hit song ‘Malhari,’ taking the stage by storm with their splendid performance.

‘India’s Got Talent’ airs on Sony.