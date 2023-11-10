Vyom Thakkar 'thrilled' to depict early years of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 'Atal'

Child artist Vyom Thakkar, who is all set to play young Atal in the upcoming show ‘Atal’ expressed his excitement, and shared he is thrilled to depict the early years of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

After going through over 300 plus auditions of various child artists, the production team finalised Vyom to essay Young Atal, depicting the formative years of one of the most prominent Prime Minister of the country, the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Talking about the same, Vyom said: “I am thrilled to depict the early years of our late Prime Minister. I had only heard about him in our history books and from my parents, but I never imagined that someday I would portray his childhood role in a television show! I am very excited and equally thankful.”

Set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in India, the show will delve into the intricacies of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood, shedding light on the incidents, beliefs, and challenges that moulded him into the leader that he was. At the tender age of seven, Atal is the fifth child in the Vajpayee family, surrounded by three elder brothers, one married sister, and two younger sisters. He is a unique thinker, marked by curiosity and deep questions.

He ponders issues like the meaning of subjugation and the choices of freedom fighters and leaders of that time. Atal’s mother provides answers and guidance to nurture his inquisitive mind. He holds a deep love for his mother and culture, believing in the importance of preserving their heritage and core values. Even at this young age, he understands the significance of one’s beliefs, responding to others with a touch of positive sarcasm and a sense of humour.

Produced by Euphoria Productions, the show will deep dive into the formative years of a leader who played a pivotal role in shaping India’s destiny.

‘Atal’ is set to premiere on December 5 on &TV.