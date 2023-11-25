‘Women leading’: Amitabh Bachchan chronicles Bollywood’s evolution

Bollywood’s ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, who is in the showbiz for over five decades, shared about the transformations he has observed in the film industry over the years, adding how the number of women have increased on the sets.

In the episode 75 of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Rupak Kumar from Begusarai, Bihar to the hot seat.

During the conversation, the contestant asked Big B: “Sir, I have a question. Sir, you have been working in the Indian film industry since 1970. You are still active and making amazing films. Sir, I want you to tell me about the transformations in the film industry since you started working, in every way.”

Replying to him, the 81-year-old actor shared: “Another gentleman asked me the same question many years ago. His name is Shekhar Kapur. The famous film director. He asked me the same question. I was busy shooting. People are busy with their work on the set. Some people handle the camera and there are many other kinds of work.”

“I said ‘look at him. The one who is handling the lights.’ Shekhar said, ‘I can see him.’ I said, ‘what is he wearing?’. He said, ‘he is wearing jeans and sneakers’. I said, ‘sir, this is the change.’ Back then, these people wore a pair of tattered pyjamas and rubber slippers to work but we have progressed since then, and they are now wearing jeans. Sir, this is the change in our film industry. Labours benefited,” said the ‘Zanjeer’ actor.

He further shared: “Secondly, the number of women on set increased. Mostly, our crew comprises 50 percent women at least. They are in charge of departments which you can’t even imagine. They do all kinds of work. They handle production, direction and set designing.”

“This ‘KBC’ set is also made by a woman. I respect those women. Back in the day, only two women used to be present. The leading lady and her mother. That’s it. The mothers came to look after their daughters. Their number increased manyfold. I have observed this change,” said the actor.

He added: “There have been changes, technically as well. Earlier, celluloid films were used but now a chip is used.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.