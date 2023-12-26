‘You’re bowled’: Amitabh Bachchan teases Ishan Kishan for being clueless about his role in ‘Lakshya’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is seen as the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, was left ‘disappointed’ after Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan was clueless about the former’s role in Hrithik Roshan-starrer movie ‘Lakshya’.

The 2004 coming of age war drama which is based on 1999 Kargil war stars Amitabh, Hrithik and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Amitabh plays the character of Colonel Sunil Damle, while Hrithik is seen as Captain Karan Shergill.

In the episode 96 of the knowledge based reality Big B welcomed Indian cricket sensations Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana to the hot seat.

For Rs 2000, they were asked: “In which of these films does Hrithik Roshan play an Indian army officer?”

The options given were: “Lakshya, Jodhaa Akbar, Koi Mil Gaya and Kaabil. The correct answer was ‘Lakshya’.

Smriti then said: “There’s a song in that film, ‘Kandhon se milte hain. I think I still hear it before the match to charge up.”

Big B said: “Sorry, but I love that romantic song more. ‘Agar main kahoon’. It’s a great song.”

“So, Hrithik Roshan trains at IMA, Dehradun. After that his boss, I don’t who that actor was, he tells him where to go and what to do,” said Amitabh.

Ishan continues saying, “In ‘Lakshya’, Hrithik Roshanwasn’t serious first. He eventually became serious. In that, he cuts his hair short to become serious.”

The 81-year-old actor said: “You’re right. But I’m disappointed. Indirectly, I threw a googly. And you’re bowled. Sir, I also played a small role in it.”

Ishan was left baffled on hearing this, and laughed.