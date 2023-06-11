scorecardresearch
1,3000 Gujarat cops trained in basic life-saving skills

Ahmedabad, June 11 (IANS) Keeping in view to equip law enforcement agency personnel with life-saving skills, an event on ‘CPR’ awareness was organised at a leading hospital here on Sunday.

This event, organised in collaboration with the Gujarat branch of the Indian Society of Anesthesiologists, aimed to impart training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to police officers and employees of Ahmedabad Rural district.

The practical knowledge of CPR allows first responders to provide immediate assistance to those in medical emergencies until professional medical help arrives.

The event, which achieved its goal of training 1,300 police officers and employees under the CPR Training Programme, forms part of a broader effort to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement during emergencies, contributing to community safety and preparedness.

The event was presided over by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and top police officers including DGP Vikas Sahai, ADGP, Law and Order, Narasimha Komar, Inspector General of Police, Ahmedabad, V. Chandrasekhar, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Premvir Singh Yadav, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nilesh Jajdia, other high-ranking police officers, MLAs, and local dignitaries were also present at the event.

