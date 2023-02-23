scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

59% of long Covid patients suffered organ damage a year later: Study

By News Bureau

London, Feb 23 (IANS) Organ damage persisted in 59 per cent of long Covid patients a year after initial symptoms, even in those not severely affected when first diagnosed with the virus, according to researchers, led by one of an Indian-origin.

The findings, published in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine, confirmed that 29 per cent of patients with long Covid had multi-organ impairment, with persistent symptoms and reduced function at six and 12 months. About 59 per cent of long Covid patients had single organ impairment 12 months after initial diagnosis.

“Symptoms were common at six and 12 months and associated with female gender, younger age and single organ impairment,” said senior author Professor Amitava Banerjee, Institute of Health Informatics at University College London.

The study reported a reduction in symptoms between six and 12 months — extreme breathlessness (in 38 per cent to 30 per cent of patients), cognitive dysfunction (48 per cent to 38 per cent) and poor health-related quality of life (57 per cent to 45 per cent).

“Several studies confirm persistence of symptoms in individuals with long Covid up to one year. We now add that three in five people with long Covid have impairment in at least one organ, and one in four have impairment in two or more organs, in some cases without symptoms,” Banerjee said.

The team included 536 long Covid patients in the study of which 331 (62 per cent) were identified with organ impairment six months after their initial diagnosis.

The underlying mechanisms of long Covid remain elusive, said the researchers, who did not find evidence by symptoms, blood investigations or MRI to clearly define long Covid subtypes. They noted that future research must consider associations between symptoms, multi-organ impairment and function in larger cohorts.

“Organ impairment in long Covid has implications for symptoms, quality of life and longer-term health, signalling the need for prevention and integrated care for long Covid patients,”Banerjee said.

–IANS

rvt/vd

Previous article
Art binds linguistic diversity, regional characteristics in one thread: President
Next article
D.Y Patil T20 Cup: Tata Sports Club, D.Y Patil Group B enter semis
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

News

New 'Lord of the Rings' film franchise set at Warner Bros.

News

R. Kelly sentenced to 20 years in prison for child pornography

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: We were looking in good shape, but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, says Harmanpreet

Sports

ISL: We saw it through and full credit to the players, says coach Grayson after Bengaluru FC's win

Sports

Qatar Open: Murray soars into semifinal after comeback win over Muller

News

Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in the entertainment industry

News

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 16 years after rape conviction

Sports

Rio Open: Alcaraz stuns Fognini to sail into quarterfinals

Sports

Union Berlin upset Ajax in UEFA Europa League

News

Paul Mescal calls out 'creepy' fan who touched his derriere

News

Amanda Seyfried says Blake Lively almost played her iconic 'Mean Girls' role

Sports

Former NBA player Allen suspended after positive for banned substances

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia's fielding was the point of difference, says Ash Gardner

Sports

Spain's Sergio Ramos announces international retirement after 180 appearances

News

Kartik Aaryan thanks fans for giving ‘Sonu’ a place in their hearts

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa records first cholera death

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Jemimah efforts in vain as Australia reach final with a five-run win (ld)

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru end FC Goa's season with defeat; Odisha FC qualify for playoffs

Health & Lifestyle

'Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facilitating quick OPD registration'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US