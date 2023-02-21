scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

7 NICUs to be set up in UP: Dy CM Pathak

By News Bureau

Lucknow, Feb 21 (IANS) To ensure better healthcare for infants, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up seven neonatal intensive care units (NICU) in five medical colleges and two government hospitals in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds health portfolio, said that the budget has been allocated by the National Health Mission (NHM).

These units will open in Lucknow’s Ram Sagar Mishra Combined Hospital, Hapur Government Combined Hospital and medical colleges of Basti, Banda, Azamgarh, Badaun and Ayodhya.

For establishment of these NICUs, a budget of Rs 4 lakh has been allotted for the repair of buildings.

Besides, Rs 12 lakh each has been provided for establishment of the unit. Apart from that, a budget of Rs 25 lakh has been allocated for the purchase of equipment for Lucknow and Hapur.

The deputy chief minister also said that nine districts, including Bareilly, Kanpur Dehat, Bulandshahr, Jalaun, Sitapur, Kanpur, Etawah, Lucknow, which already have NICUs, will be modernised.

The NICUs unit of King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow will be equipped with phototherapy, warmer and other equipment.

Altogether 66 beds will be added in NICUs of nine districts including eight beds in Queen Mary’s Hospital of KGMU Lucknow.

Pathak said that steps are being taken to provide better treatment to infants.

–IANS

amita/uk/

Previous article
There is a bit more method to the madness: Marcus Trescothick on England's glorious run in Tests
Next article
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 prevalence jumps to over 80% in US
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

25 mn flu illnesses reported in US this season: CDC estimates

Health & Lifestyle

US reports 130,000 child Covid-19 cases in past 4 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Harmful algal blooms in Arabian Sea increasing, warns experts

Health & Lifestyle

Parents, guardians, schools need to expose children to music & arts: Shubha Mudgal

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on allotment of vacant PwD-reserved seats

Sports

Sania Mirza bids farewell to tennis after first round defeat at Dubai Duty Free Championships

Health & Lifestyle

SC judge Justice Kaul undergoes successful gallbladder surgery

Sports

Sumit Nagal clinches thriller to advance in Bengaluru Open 2023

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: England script history, thrash Pakistan by 114 runs

Health & Lifestyle

Working to reduce import dependency through indigenous production: Mandaviya

Sports

PVL: Hyderabad Black Hawks steal thrilling win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Sports

Delighted to announce Tata Group as title sponsor of WPL: Jay Shah

Sports

Shiva Thapa, Hussamuddin kick off their campaign with comfortable wins at Strandja Memorial Boxing

Health & Lifestyle

Severed wrist successfully restored at B'luru hospital

Health & Lifestyle

Centre mulls to stop funds over branding of wellness centres as Mohalla Clinics to Punjab

Sports

Real Madrid legend Amancio dies aged 83

Sports

Liverpool owner rules out selling Premier League club

Sports

Star-studded show at Senior National Badminton Championship to be held in Pune

Sports

Tilottama Sen wins bronze in women's air rifle

Sports

Wasim's blistering knock guides Indian Sultan to comfortable win

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US