scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

About 15.5 mn children in US infected with Covid

By News Bureau

Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) Almost 15.5 million children in the US are reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children’s Hospital Association.

Over 121,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks, and almost 28,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported in the latest week ending February 23, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the report.

Over the past five months, weekly reported child cases in the United States have plateaued at an average of about 32,000 cases.

Reported cases are likely a “substantial undercount” of Covid-19 cases among children, according to the report.

There is a need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects, said the report.

It is important to recognize there are immediate effects of the pandemic on children’s health, but importantly we need to identify and address the long-lasting impacts on the physical, mental, and social well-being of this generation of children and youth, said the AAP.

–IANS

int/sha

Previous article
'We are all students for life': Sachin Tendulkar and his wife meet Bill Gates
Next article
Texas to continue receiving hazardous liquid from Ohio derailment site
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Texas to continue receiving hazardous liquid from Ohio derailment site

Sports

'We are all students for life': Sachin Tendulkar and his wife meet Bill Gates

Sports

Gujarat Open Golf: Udayan Mane, Viraj Madappa, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Sandhu lead title charge

Sports

Tennis: Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to Injury

Sports

1st Test: West Indies hit back with late wickets against Proteas after Markram's ton

Sports

Sr Men's Inter-Department Hockey: CISF, PNB and FCI win league matches

Sports

PVL 2023: Bengaluru Torpedoes remain in hunt for playoffs with thrilling win over Calicut Heroes

Sports

Santosh Trophy in Riyadh opens up more opportunities for him, hopes Karnataka skipper Karthik Govindswamy

Sports

WTT Star Contender Goa: Harmeet, Sutirtha, Yashaswini make singles main draw

News

Liza Malik all set to make comeback after marriage with two music videos

Technology

India, Lithuania agree to work together on deep tech startups, semiconductor chips

News

Siddharth Nigam releases the reprise version of his love song Tum Mili 2.0

Sports

Santosh Trophy: We have already won, says coach of first-time semifinalists Meghalaya

Technology

IIT Hyd establishes 'Advanced Darksky Observatory' for multidisciplinary research

Health & Lifestyle

Computers with human brain cells could soon be a reality

News

Sandeep Goyat on playing grey character in 'InCar'

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her ‘perks of action’

News

Director Ruben Ostlund to preside over Cannes Jury

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US