AIIMS director calls for debunking misconceptions on organ donation

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director, M. Srinivas on Wednesday called for debunking misconceptions surrounding organ donation, and stressed on the need to cultivate a positive attitude within society towards this crucial cause. 

Srinivas made the appeal at a donor felicitation programme at ORBO, AIIMS here.

He also shed light on the pressing issue of patients losing their lives annually due to the scarcity of organs and tissues for transplantation.

Dean, AIIMS, Minu Bajpai, who was also present, congratulated the vital role of ORBO in facilitating seamless organ transplantation and expressed gratitude to the donors and their families, calling them the true heroes.

Bajpai urged continued support for organ donation, emphasising its significance as a beacon of hope for those in need of a second chance at life.

The programme was dedicated to felicitating eight donor families.

The emotional and heartfelt ceremony brought together donor families, transplant recipients, and attendees, acknowledging the immense impact of their selfless contributions in saving numerous lives, even amidst their own grief.

