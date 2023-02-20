scorecardresearch
AIIMS signs MoU with Mauritius PSC to assist in conducting exams

By News Bureau

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Public Service Commission (PSC) of Mauritius to assist in conducting various examinations.

The Mauritius PSC conducts examinations for medical and health officers and dental surgeons to join public service in that country.

The PSC had approached the examination section of AIIMS for assistance in conduction of its examinations. The examination section of AIIMS has experience in conducting various entrance, exit and recruitment-level examinations on a large scale.

As per the MoU, the examination section of AIIMS will assist the Mauritius PSC in preparing a pool of questions as per the requirement of the scheme of service for the posts in Mauritius.

AIIMS will also assist in conducting the examinations for the various positions and to mark the scripts and preparation of the final result.

—IANS

