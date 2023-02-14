scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Assam gets nod to start MBBS course in Kokrajhar Medical College

By News Bureau

Guwahati, Feb 14 (IANS) The Assam government has got the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) permission to start MBBS course in the newly-built Kokrajhar Medical College in Kokrajhar district.

It will have the intake capacity of 100 students for the MBBS curriculum.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, expressing happiness over this development, tweeted: “We have achieved another milestone! Happy to share that Kokrajhar Medical College has received the approval of National Medical Commission for 100 MBBS seats. This will take our total number of MBBS seats to 1300, a marked improvement from 726 in 2017.”

The courses will start from this year.

In a letter to the Kokrajhar Medical College authorities, the NMC said that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board has examined the report for assessing the availability of the sufficient infrastructure facilities of the college, laboratories, library etc. at Kokrajhar Medical College and approved for starting the MBBS course for the academic year 2023-24.

The courses in the Kokrajhar Medical College will run under the Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences.

–IANS

tdr/vd

Previous article
Biocon Q3FY23 revenue at Rs 3,020 crore, up 36%
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Biocon Q3FY23 revenue at Rs 3,020 crore, up 36%

Health & Lifestyle

Diphtheria outbreak in Nigeria claims 40 lives

Technology

Aero India 2023: HAL to provide MRO support for MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft engines

Others

Rajendra Gurjar: A music producer, music video director whose innovative concept of music winning the hearts of audience

News

Matteo Bocelli, Sukriti Kakar, Amaal Malik and Kunaal Vermaa team up on new single ‘I Miss You Amore’

Technology

No attrition problem at top level, says Zomato CEO

Technology

Finance Ministry directs Corporate Affairs Ministry to resolve MCA21 portal issues

News

Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s shares his secret music mantra

Feature

Mesmerising Madhubala and her magical spell

Technology

India security, risk management spending to rise 8% in 2023

Technology

Microsoft may bring ChatGPT Bing AI to Android, iOS soon

Technology

This smart necklace will track every puff you smoke

Fashion and Lifestyle

Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

News

BAFTA film awards to see best celebrity turnout ever, promises new CEO

Fashion and Lifestyle

Sobhita Dhulipala took gym membership right after 'The Night Manager' shoot

News

Hemal Ingle, Abhishek Sethiya starrer ‘Umbrella’ poster released

News

Sandeep Singh’s SAFED official poster out

Technology

Digital lending may pip traditional lending on unsecured loans by 2030

Technology

Himachal CM launches Jio's 5G services

News

Shah Rukh Khan says he is ‘gorgeous’ Sharon Stone’s ‘biggest fan’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US