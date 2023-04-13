scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Aus state reports 1st tetanus death since 1993

By Agency News Desk

Sydney, April 13 (IANS) Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state on Thursday reported one tetanus death — the first since 1993 — as well as three cases of the infection, urging locals to check their vaccination status.

According to a statement released by the NSW Ministry of Health, a woman in her 80s from Sydney died on April 1 from tetanus, reports Xinhua news agency.

The case followed two other notifications of tetanus in the state this year, a woman in her 80s also from Sydney and a woman in her 70s from Northern NSW.

The health authority confirmed that these are the first tetanus cases reported in NSW since 2019, and the death is the first related to tetanus since 1993.

In all three cases, tetanus was acquired from a minor wound on the woman’s lower leg that was contaminated by garden soil.

Two of the women had no record of tetanus vaccination, while the third had a vaccine more than 30 years ago.

Christine Selvey, director of communicable diseases at NSW Health, called on the community, particularly older Australians, to ensure they are up to date with their tetanus vaccinations.

“Tetanus is a rare but potentially fatal disease. Vaccination is the best protection against tetanus,” Selvey said. “In Australia, the disease mostly occurs in older people, usually women, who are inadequately immunized.”

Tetanus is a severe disease caused by Clostridium tetani, a bacteria often found in soil.

The bacteria can enter wounds and produce a toxin, resulting in serious illness and death.

The Department of Health and Aged Care said that tetanus can occur in people of any age but mainly in older adults who have never been vaccinated or were vaccinated more than 10 years ago.

The case-fatality rate in Australia is about 2 per cent.

–IANS

ksk/

Previous article
Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G on April 17 in India
Next article
Neeraj Chopra to begin Diamond League defence in Doha
This May Also Interest You
News

‘India’s Best Dancer Season 3’: Emotional Sonali Bendre gives contestant a nickname

Sports

Djokovic targets French Open glory as clay court swing begins in Monte Carlo

Technology

Dropbox to end support for its 'Shop' platform

Sports

It brought tears to my eyes, I've devoted my whole life to hockey: Gurbux Singh

Technology

What does BBC stand for, asks Musk after labelling it as govt-funded media

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar logs 38 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Sports

Nakamura seals first Champions Chess Tour title with last-gasp win

Fashion and Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra shares inside pictures Mom-Daughter moments on their first Easter together

Sports

IPL 2023: I had a belief that I can do this, says Rinku Singh after pulling off a heist for KKR

Sports

'Important to continue talking about what's happening in Ukraine', says Andy Murray

Health & Lifestyle

High stress may raise risk of cognitive problems post age 45: Study

Sports

Champions League: Haaland makes history as Man City dominate Bayern

News

Tiger Shroff reveals why he hates 'competing' with himself

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar registers first covid death in 2023

News

Salman Khan reunites with his Tere Naam co-star Bhumika Chawla at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch

Sports

IPL 2023: Jadeja's three-fer, Rahane's blazing fifty help Chennai Super Kings thrash Mumbai Indians (Ld)

News

'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown engaged to Bon Jovi's son

Health & Lifestyle

New Zealand urges preventive measures to reduce Covid impact

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US