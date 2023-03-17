scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Baby dies in mother's womb after doc refuses C-section surgery without paying Rs 10K bribe in K'taka

By News Bureau

Yadgir (Karnataka), March 17 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a baby died in mother’s womb as the doctor refused to perform a C-Section surgery until the family paid Rs 10,000 bribe to her in Karnataka’s Yadgir district.

The district administration suspended the gynecologist on Friday.

Dr. Pallavi Poojari, Gynecologist attached to the district hospital of Yadgir is the suspended doctor.

According to authorities, Sangeetha, a local homemaker, had come for delivery to the district hospital on Thursday. Dr. Pallavi had allegedly asked for a Rs 10,000 bribe to conduct cesarean surgery on her. The family of Sujatha, who did not have money, left to arrange the money from relatives and friends.

Only after the money was paid to her, she performed the surgery. However, as the delivery got delayed, the baby died in the womb.

The family and relatives alleged that the negligence of the gynecologist was responsible for the death of the baby.

They protested in the premises of the hospital.

The District Commissioner R. Snehal after getting the report placed the doctor under suspension.

–IANS

mka/dpb

Previous article
As India celebrates the Oscars, looking back at Satyajit Ray the writer
Next article
Patna reports 1 swine flu, 2 H3N2 cases
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Doctors on 12-hr strike in Kerala to protest against attacks

Health & Lifestyle

Patna reports 1 swine flu, 2 H3N2 cases

News

As India celebrates the Oscars, looking back at Satyajit Ray the writer

News

Gal Gadot wishes 'ma' Alia Bhatt on her 30th birthday

News

Ananya, dad Chunky Panday shake a leg to 'Saat Samundar Paar'

News

Demi Lovato to make directorial debut with child stardom documentary

Sports

Indian Wells: Alcaraz returns to semifinals, defending champion Fritz bows out

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik is happy to meet Jiju Karan Kundrra

News

Barry Keoghan in talks with Paul Mescal for 'Gladiator' sequel

News

On his first post-Oscars appearance, Ram Charan receives rousing reception at IGI

Sports

All England Open: Treesa-Gayatri only Indians left standing as others suffer second-round losses

Sports

Real Sociedad, Real Betis out of Europa League, Sevilla cling on

News

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad are expecting their first child

Sports

LLC Masters: Amla, Kallis fifties lead World Giants to final with win over Asia Lions

Health & Lifestyle

First H3N2 case confirmed in Madhya Pradesh, patient in home isolation

Sports

Toney gets England call-up as Southgate 'starts again'

Sports

Juventus beat Freiburg to advance into Europa League quarters

Technology

Pornhub owner MindGeek acquired by Canadian private equity firm

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US