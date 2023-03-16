scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Delhi Mayor Dr Shelly Oberoi on Thursday said that the post-mortem report of the two siblings, allegedly mauled by stray dogs in Vasant Kunj area, is still awaited and till then, it cannot be confirmed that strays caused their deaths.

She also said that she called an emergency meeting of the officials after the incident and met the NGOs working with MCD for sterilisation of stray dogs. She said that she has also directed the officials to prepare a detailed action plan to make sterilisation more effective and involve RWAs, local community feeders, and dog lovers.

On the issue of stray dogs in the capital city, she said that there are approximately 6 lakh stray dogs in Delhi, but no census has been taken in the last 7-8 years. “Currently, there are 20 sterilisation centres in the city, out of which 16 are functional. Detailed reports have been asked for, and a detailed action plan will be created based on the feedback received from the centres,” Oberoi said.

The Mayor said that the issues of stray dogs will soon be solved while ensuring that dogs in the city are well taken care of. The officials will learn from other cities and bring in the best practices to make the sterilisation program more effective, she added.

She said that the government is committed to resolving the issue of stray dogs in Delhi and creating a safe and healthy environment for both the citizens and the dogs.

–IANS

avr/vd

Previous article
National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead
Next article
Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book
This May Also Interest You
News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Sports

National Chess C'ship for Visually Impaired: Gangolli, Pradhan continue to lead

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti also advance (2nd lead)

Health & Lifestyle

Examine situation at micro level, Centre to six states reporting rising Covid cases

Sports

IND v AUS: We will be trying different lineups, having lot of all-rounders is an advantage, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

South Africa all-rounder Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

Health & Lifestyle

Is your cough, fever due to H3N2 virus or Covid?

Health & Lifestyle

Adenovirus alarm: Bengal Health Department issues advisory

Sports

IND v AUS: Ishan, Shubman to be opening pair; wicket to give equal opportunities to both teams, says Hardik Pandya

News

Mudasir Bhat spills the beans on his working experience for 'Crackdown 2'

Sports

Jehan Daruvala looking to fire up his F2 campaign with Saudi podium repeat

Health & Lifestyle

Naipaul's celebrated biographer Patrick French passes away at 57 (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Coimbatore car blast case: Madras HC seeks information on treatment provided to accused

Sports

WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl first against Gujarat Giants

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ship: Nikhat starts with a bang; Sakshi and Nupur also advance (Ld)

Sports

Pakistan's Aleem Dar steps down as umpire from ICC Elite Panel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US