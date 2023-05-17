scorecardresearch
Dengue fever cases in Laos increase to 2,041

By Agency News Desk

Vientiane, May 17 (IANS) Cases of dengue fever in Laos have reached 2,041 since January, according to the Lao Ministry of Health.

According to a report released by the Centre of Information and Education for Health under the Lao Ministry of Health on Tuesday, the country recorded 25 new cases of dengue fever, bringing the total number of infections to 2,041.

The highest number of dengue cases was reported in Khammuan province at 364, while 318 cases were detected in Oudomxay province, and 234 cases in Lao capital Vientiane, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the country will experience some rain and thunderstorm throughout the week, the Lao Ministry of Health urged people countrywide to remain vigilant and step up efforts to stop the spread of dengue fever.

People are asked to clear potential mosquito breeding sites around their homes and workplaces to curb the spread of the disease.

