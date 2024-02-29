Established and emerging designers to take centre stage at The Designer's India 2024

The fashion industry's brightest stars are set to converge at The Designer's India 2024

New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANSlife) The fashion industry’s brightest stars are set to converge at The Designer’s India 2024, a platform connecting emerging designers with renowned buyers and industry leaders.

Taking place on March 17 and 18, at the NSIC Grounds in New Delhi. The event promises showcase innovative and captivating collections from a diverse range of talented designers. This year’s edition promises a unique opportunity for both established and aspiring names in the fashion world to connect, collaborate, and propel the industry forward. The soirée, which is co-organized by the Government of India’s NSIC and the NIFT Foundation for Design Innovation in a strategic relationship, provides an exclusive setting where creativity and convention coexist harmoniously to create cutting-edge standards for the sector.

The Designer’s India 2024, serves as an unmatched degree of expertise and insight. It instills designers with a chance to set trends, embraces the talent of up-and-coming fashion designers, and provides a platform where their innovative designs are not just seen but also observed and promoted.

It is not merely an event; it’s an indication of the amazing potential that the nation has for liable artistically diverse ethnic wear in the future. “The Designer’s India highlights the extraordinary talent found in the fashion industry; it’s beyond just a soiree. According to Kamal Pugalia, the Founder of The Designer’s India, “The Designer’s India plays a crucial role in nurturing young talent and fostering the growth of the Indian fashion industry. This event provides a launchpad for aspiring designers and enables them to connect with the right people to achieve their dreams. Our goal is to offer budding designers a platform where they can express their inventiveness, engage with professionals in the field, and jumpstart their professional life.”

IANSlife can be contacted at [email protected]

–IANS

os/ tb

You May Like This

Recent Post

Latest Articles

Vicky Kaushal’s stylish Haircut Takes Social Media by Storm

Vicky Kaushal’s stylish Haircut Takes Social Media by Storm

Deepika Padukone flaunts her maternity look in an oversized co-ord set while on a dinner date with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone flaunts her maternity look in an oversized co-ord set while on a dinner

Sania Mirza opens up about finding love again after divorce from Shoaib Malik

Sania Mirza opens up about finding love again after divorce from Shoaib Malik

Vicky Kaushal’s stylish Haircut Takes Social Media by Storm

Vicky Kaushal’s stylish Haircut Takes Social Media by Storm

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi – Tu Hain Toh Song Lyrics starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi – Tu Hain Toh Song Lyrics starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor

Pushpa 2 The Rule – Angaaron Song Lyrics starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa 2 The Rule – Angaaron Song Lyrics starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna

Tejasswi Prakash’s respectful gesture towards Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes viral

Tejasswi Prakash’s respectful gesture towards Nawazuddin Siddiqui goes viral

Sunny Leone Brings Sass and Swag to MTV Splitsvilla X5

Sunny Leone Brings Sass and Swag to MTV Splitsvilla X5

Illegal 3 Series Review | starring Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra

Illegal 3 Series Review | starring Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra

Panchayat 3 review starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav

Panchayat 3 review starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav

[related_post post_ids="1752,1743"]

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the  entertainment industry.

Quick Links

Social Networks

Dailymotion Facebook-f Flipboard Instagram Bitbucket Linkedin Pinterest Telegram X-twitter
[stock-market-ticker symbols="PVRINOX;BSE:BALAJITELE;TIPSFILMS;NYSENASDAQ:BOM;BSE:MUKTAARTS;EROSMEDIA;ZEEL" stockExchange="NYSENasdaq" width="100%" palette="financial-light"]