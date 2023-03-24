scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

European tuberculosis eradication challenged by Covid-19, drug-resistance: Report

By News Bureau

Copenhagen, March 24 (IANS) Europe remains a long way from meeting its target to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2030 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and an increased burden of drug-resistant cases, a report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The report on TB surveillance, which arrives on World Tuberculosis Day 2023 falling on March 24 each year, was jointly launched by the WHO Regional Office for Europe and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Xinhua news agency reported.

Though there was an “overall downward trend in the incidence of TB in the European Region,” the current rate of decline is deemed insufficient to meet the region’s goals of reducing TB incidence by 80 per cent and TB deaths by 90 per cent, which were set by the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for ending the TB epidemic by 2030.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the European region experienced the fastest decline in TB incidence and mortality in the world, “yet in 2021, TB mortality in the region increased compared to 2020, and the declining incidence curve has stalled for the first time in 20 years,” said the report.

It also revealed a troubling increase in the incidence of TB cases resistant to Rifampicin, an ansamycin antibiotic used to treat several types of bacterial infections, including TB.

“TB is largely a disease of poverty and neglect, shrouded in stigma and discrimination, affecting some of the most vulnerable,” said Hans Kluge, regional director for Europe at the World Health Organisation, in the statement.

World Tuberculosis Day is designed to raise public awareness about the global burden of tuberculosis and the current state of TB prevention and control efforts.

–IANS

int/khz/

Previous article
Bayern poised to replace coach Nagelsmann with Tuchel
Next article
If Axar had negated Zampa and Agar by taking them for runs, game was in India's bag: Ashwin
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72, Wong's hat-trick power Mumbai Indians to final (Ld)

Sports

If Axar had negated Zampa and Agar by taking them for runs, game was in India's bag: Ashwin

Sports

Bayern poised to replace coach Nagelsmann with Tuchel

Sports

IPL 2023: Participation of Mukesh Choudhary, Mohsin Khan under doubt due to injuries: Report

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians thrash UP Warriorz by 72 runs, to face Delhi Capitals in final

Sports

Bumrah's recovery process kept secret, only NCA head Laxman allowed to talk to him and physios: Report

Sports

To come back after two years and win the IPL like Dhoni did is amazing: Gavaskar

Sports

IPL 2023: Impact player rule should be a lot easier to handle in 20 overs, reckons Sai Kishore

Sports

WPL 2023, Eliminator: Sciver-Brunt's 72 not out propel Mumbai Indians to 182-4 against UP Warriorz

News

Farhan Akhtar all praise for Raj govt's film tourism policy

Sports

Tri-nation football: Myanmar face stiff challenge against Kyrgyz Republic (preview)

News

‘Gaslight’ director Pavan Kirpalani says Sara and Saif do have similarities!

Health & Lifestyle

Covid-like virus in native UK bats raises spillover risk: Scientists

Health & Lifestyle

Covid cases in Karnataka cross 100 mark for 4 days, Health Dept concerned

Sports

Mitchell Marsh is coming into IPL 2023 in his best form: Ponting

News

Ellie Goulding releases new single 'By the End of the Night'

Sports

IPL 2023: We're really going to see the real Prithvi Shaw this season, says Ponting

Health & Lifestyle

Safety of painkillers for back pain 'uncertain': Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US