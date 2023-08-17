scorecardresearch
Examining recommendations of CAG report on AB-PMJAY: Health Ministry 

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday said it is examining in detail the recommendations of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) performance audit report on Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). 

The CAG’s audit report on AB-PMJAY which was presented in Parliament recently, higlighted irregularities on implementation of the scheme.

“National Health Authority (NHA) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) are examining in detail the recommendations of CAG performance audit report basis and necessary action is being taken to make the system more robust, efficient, and prudent by strengthening the existing IT platform and processes,” the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry further said: “The CAG finding that one mobile number is associated with multiple beneficiaries has no operational and financial implications as beneficiary identification process under AB-PMJAY is not linked with the mobile number. The mobile number is captured only for the sake of reaching out to the beneficiaries in case of any need and for collecting feedback regarding the treatment provided.

“AB-PMJAY identifies beneficiaries through Aadhaar identification wherein the beneficiary undergoes the process of mandatory Aadhaar based e-KYC. The details fetched from the Aadhar database are matched with the source database and accordingly, the request for Ayushman card is approved or rejected based on the beneficiary details. Thus, there is no role of mobile numbers in the verification process,” it said.

The MoHFW added: “Necessary changes have subsequently been made in the current IT portal used by NHA for capturing only valid mobile numbers, in case the same is possessed by the beneficiary.”

