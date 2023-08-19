scorecardresearch
Health & Lifestyle

Haryana to combat malnutrition in Nuh

Chandigarh, Aug 19 (IANS) The Haryana government will introduce a spirulina-based product under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) for severe acute malnourished  and moderate acute malnourished children on a pilot basis in Nuh for six months.

Spirulina, an algae that grows in fresh or saltwater, is rich in nutrients and possesses antioxidant properties.

A study conducted by the Institute of Health Management and Research (IHMR), Bengaluru, demonstrated a 46 and 67 per cent reduction in malnutrition by administering spirulina for six months to children.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said three nutrition-rich programmes will be implemented across all blocks of the aspirational district Nuh under Nutrition Campaign-II.

These programmes aim to alleviate malnutrition and anemia among children and women. Nutritional support in the form of ready-to-eat food items, nutritional packets, and antioxidant-rich foods will be provided to children and women in all blocks of Nuh district.

The Women and Child Development Department will provide aurthonut (peanut mix) under the Integrated Child Development Scheme to severe acute malnourished and moderate acute malnourished children.

He said women and child development would introduce a pictorial card game called “Poshan ki Potli” to raise awareness about the nutritional value and benefits of different food items.

Entertainment Today

