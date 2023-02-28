scorecardresearch
Important to ensure medical products produced here are of top quality: Mandaviya

By News Bureau

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (IANS) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday that it is of vital importance to ensure that medicines and medical products produced in India are of the highest quality, for both domestic and export markets.

“Within the federal democratic structure of the country, both the Centre and states are required to work together in harmony and synergy to ensure that we establish robust regulatory systems,” Mandaviya said at the concluding session of the of the two-day brainstorming conclave on ‘Drugs: Quality Regulations & Enforcement’, here on Monday.

Mandaviya also highlighted that the deep dive sessions of the ‘Chintan Shivir’ provided a platform to all the stakeholders to deliberate on different aspects of building a robust, resilient, transparent, accountable and citizen-friendly drugs regulatory framework. This framework will ensure not only quality, but easy availability and accessibility across the country of the highest quality of drugs and medical devices, he said.

“The intense deliberations during the past two days provided an opportunity to all the participants to work with team spirit to deliberate on the building blocks of such a forward-looking, inclusive, holistic and comprehensive regulatory framework that would set the vision and meet the requirements of the next 25 years on the three levels of policy, priorities and implementation,” the minister said.

Enthusing the participants, Mandaviya said, “Our vision is to be known as the world’s most respected and recognised drugs regulator. This can only happen when we move from generic to quality-generic drugs and medical devices production in the country. ‘Quality by design’ should be our motto.”

Mandaviya was joined by Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pravin Pawar; Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers; V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog; T Harish Rao, Health Minister, Telangana, among others.

–IANS

avr/arm

PVL: Kolkata Thunderbolts confirm spot in semi-finals with win over Chennai Blitz
Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: V.K. Paul
