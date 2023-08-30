scorecardresearch
India logs 61 new Covid cases

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) India has registered 61 new Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall caseload to 4,49,97,117, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

On the other hand, 48 people recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,63,666, as per the Ministry’s latest update.

The recovery rate stood at 98.81 per cent.

According to the Health Ministry’s data, the death toll stood at 5,31,929, while active cases at 1,522.

More than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

