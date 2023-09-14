scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

India records 58 new Covid cases

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) As many as 58 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With the addition of new cases, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97,975, as per the latest update by the Ministry.

According to the Ministry, one more succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 5,32,029.

On the other hand, 63 people have recovered from the disease, pushing the tally to 4,44,65,415.

Active cases stands at 531.

As per the Ministry, more than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

–IANS

std/prw

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Allu Arjun heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Jawan’ spectacle; Shah Rukh Khan reveals he saw ‘Pushpa’ thrice in 3 days
Next article
Bhuvan Bam turns into commentator for ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ Indian reboot
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US