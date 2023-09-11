scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldHealth & Lifestyle

India records 70 new Covid cases

As many as 70 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday

By Agency News Desk

As many as 70 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. With the addition of new cases, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97,780, as per the latest update by the Ministry.

On the other hand, 52 people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,65,246.

The recovery rate stood at 98.82 per cent.

The death toll stands at 5,32,027, while active cases were at 507.

According to the Ministry, more than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista tie the knot in intimate Massachusetts ceremony
Next article
Nicolas Cage says his late father often shows up in his dreams
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US